Sex and the City fans know that actor Chris Noth is reprising the role of Mr Big for the popular show's upcoming revival 'And Just Like That but there was a time when he wasn't sure if he wanted to revisit the character. Noth spoke with Yahoo Finance Live about returning as Carrie Bradshaw's longtime love and eventual husband, Mr Big, and revealed that he was initially "hesitant" about playing the character again, reported Us Weekly. Sex And The City Revival: Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler to Reprise Their Roles.

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again," he told the outlet in a recent interview. He added, "It kind of felt like I had done it, but [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in." Chris Noth To Reprise His Role of Mr Big in ‘Sex and the City’ Revival on HBO Max.

For months, Noth played coy about whether he would revisit the character. But in May, HBO Max confirmed that he would be joining the cast of 'Sex and the City' revival. He's not the only one coming back. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) are all set to return for the upcoming revival.

However, Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones, is not returning for 'And Just Like That'. There will be new stars, too. Sara Ramirez, for instance, is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that frequently features Carrie. Noth played Mr Big on both 'Sex and the City' and in its related movies. The actor has a lot of fond memories from his time as Carrie's on-again, off-again love interest.

During an April interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, for instance, he listed the episodes where Carrie farts in front of Big and where they fall into a lake in Central Park as some of his favourite scenes. "There were so many great moments in the series of comedy. It was just a blast to do it," he said. Production started in New York City earlier this month. Jessica Parker posted Instagram photos of the first table read and the girls back together on June 11.

The 56-year-old actor captioned her post, "Together again. Read through our first episodes. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae." The new episodes pick up with Parker, Nixon, 55, and Davis, reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively, as they navigate love and friendships in their 50s. The series comes after the HBO show ended in 2004 after six seasons and two subsequent movies, the last of which hit theatres in 2010.

Executive producing 'And Just Like That' are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King. The writers' room includes King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. 'Sex and the City' was created by Darren Star and followed a group of friends in New York City. Over 94 episodes, the show revolutionized how women's friendships -- and women's sexuality -- are represented in popular culture. No release date for the show has been announced yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)