Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety. Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days." Chrissy Teigen Flies to Italy With Family After Cyberbullying Controversy (See Pics).

"10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post. Fans showered her with congratulatory messages. "Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote. Chrissy Teigen Slams Michael Costello For ‘Fake DMs’ After the Fashion Designer Accused Her of Bullying Back in 2014.

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)