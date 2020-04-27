COVID-19: APEC Economy to Reduce by 2.7 Pc in 2020

World. (File Image)

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 27 (VNA/ANI): The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region is expected to post a 2.7 per cent economic decline in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.This will be the most significant fall since the near-zero growth rate logged in 2009 during the global financial crisis, according to the APEC Secretariat.Last year, the 21-member region recorded economic growth of 3.6 per cent.The region's unemployment rate is projected to rise to 5.4 per cent in 2020 from 3.8 per cent in 2019, or an additional 23.5 million workers being unemployed in 2020, according to a report released by the APEC Secretariat.An economic rebound is a forecast for 2021, with the anticipated growth of 6.3 per cent, higher than the projected global economic growth of 5.8 per cent.This rebound, however, depends on the effectiveness of containment mechanisms to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as measures to stimulate the economy.APEC comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam. (VNA/ANI)

