Dwayne Bravo Exudes Confidence in Current West Indies Team, Says Better Than 2016 WC Winning Squad

London [UK], May 7 (ANI): Dwayne Bravo feels West Indies' current T20I team is better than the one that lifted the World T20 title four years ago saying that the squad has 'batting all the way down to No. 10.'"In the last series in Sri Lanka, we had a team meeting, and coach Phil [Simmons] put the team down, the list, and he put it down in batting order, and he had my name down at No. 9. And I said to the guys, I said listen, I don't think I was ever involved in a T20 team when I am down to bat at No. 9," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Bravo as saying."[...] I'm just in awe of our batting line-up, and I said to the guys, I said listen, I think this team is actually better than our World-Cup-winning team, and that is no joke, because at the end of the day, you have batting all the way down to No. 10," he added.West Indies clinched the World T20 trophy in 2016 in India after they thrashed England in the final of the tournament. Bravo said it is an intimidating team despite admitting death bowling has been a concern for them."It's an intimidating team, it's a team to intimidate the opposition, and that excites me. So I will just do my part as a bowler, try to control the back end of the innings, especially closing off the innings with death bowling, which has been, in the past, a bit of a concern for us," he said.The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia. (ANI)

