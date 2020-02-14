EAM Meets Canadian Parliamentary Delegation, Discusses 'promising Future' of India-Canada Ties

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey and discussed the "promising future" of India-Canada ties."Welcomed the Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey. Discussed the promising future of #IndiaCanada ties, taking into account shared interests & concerns. Hope that the visit would contribute to stronger parliamentary support for this important relationship," the EAM said in a tweet.Earlier, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met visiting Speaker of Canada's Senate George J Furey and said Canada has the potential to be a key partner in every area of India's development including skills, digital economy, infrastructure, energy, health, agriculture, defence, and science and technology. (ANI)

