Ensure Free Ration Reaches Poor in Right Quality, Quantity: Bengal Guv to Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that free ration reaches the poor in "right quantity and quality through government channels"."For coming months also delivery will be in order. NAFED will deliver moong dal this month. For June, state to inform NAFED on choice of pulse. All Mamata Banerjee to ensure free ration reaches poor in right quantity and quality through govt channel only," Dhankhar tweeted."Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna free ration - 5 Kg Rice per person and 1 Kg Daal per family per month. Monitoring situation so that poor get free ration. So far, FCI delivered Mamata Banerjee 5,70,277.340 MT Rice and NAFED has delivered pulses 14,529 MT," the Governor said in another tweet.Last week, Dhankhar had stated that all concerned officials in the state government should ensure that needy get free ration from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)."There should be no corruption, diversion or political interference. Benefit should reach the poor and not the coffers of the black marketers," he had said. (ANI)

