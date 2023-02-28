According to court papers acquired by TMZ on Monday, three Rust crew workers sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers on Monday. The people assert that after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, they experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Rust Shooting Case: Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty Over Halyna Hutchins Death.

According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the case involving the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week.

According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin submitted his plea on Thursday. Rust Shooting Case: 5-Year Imprisonment Against Alec Baldwin Dropped as Judge Rules Out Gun Enhancement Charges.

Page Six further reported that Baldwin is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, owning a gun, or communicating with witnesses other than to negotiate the continuance of Rust filming. In January, Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

