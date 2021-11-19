The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals, will be commencing in Goa from tomorrow, November 20 and will run through till November 28. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, in October, had announced that film directors Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Bigg Boss 15: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, Antim Cast to Appear on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi will also be felicitated with the "Indian film personality of the year" award. For the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate in the festival. In a first, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will participate at the Film Festival through exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events. The Wheel of Time Review: Rosamund Pike’s Fantasy Series is Impressively Mounted But Ain’t The Game of Thrones Fix We Need! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Further, the Tamil film Koozhangal, which is India's entry for the 2022 Academy Awards, will be screened in the Indian Panorama segment of IFFI.

The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry. IFFI is recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Annually, the festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)