Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen attending the Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day event on Thursday.

The couple, accompanied by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, came to support their daughter Aaradhya.

Also Read | 'Rifle Club' Movie Review: Aashiq Abu's Thriller Is a Stylishly Shot Crowd-Pleaser With a Few Bumps! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In videos taken by paparazzi, the 'Guru' actor was seen being protective of his wife Aish as he held her hand while entering inside. The videos also captured Aishwarya beside Amitabh, while Abhishek taking care of her dupatta so that she doesn't step on it.

Their joint appearance comes amidst months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest.

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' Box Office Collection 14: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes the Fastest Indian Film to Reach INR 1,500 Crore Worldwide in Just Two Weeks.

The star-studded school event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter and actress Suhana Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and her sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena's sons also study at the school.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDOPMr-iLp6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek made another public appearance together, putting an end to whispers of a rift in the family.

Rumours about tension between the two reportedly began in July last year, when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together leading to speculation about their separation.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was released on November 22.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2', for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai earlier this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)