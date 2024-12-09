Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has taken the internet by storm with her impressive dance moves. A video from a family wedding, where the trio grooves to the iconic "Desi Girl" track from Karan Johar's film Dostana (2008), has gone viral. The song "Desi Girl" was picturised on Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Bobby Deol in the Tarun Manshukhani hit directorial. In the video, we can see how Aradhya’s energy and confidence shine through, as she flawlessly nails the hook step of "Desi Girl". The clip also shows Aishwarya and Abhishek joining in the fun, showcasing their family bond through a lively performance amidst rumours of the couple's divorce. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Twin in Black at High-Profile Wedding Amid Separation Rumours (View Pics).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Old Dance Video With Aaradhya to ‘Desi Girl’ Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Team🇲🇺 (@aishwarya_raifan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)