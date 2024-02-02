Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar grooved to his iconic track 'Uncha Lamba Kad' from the movie 'Welcome' on the sets of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Jordan.

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram and treated fans with a dancing video featuring Akshay and himself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C22F9BwIF_t/

In the video, Akshay and Bosco can be seen dancing to the song 'Uncha Lamba Kad' from the former's comedy movie 'Welcome' in the backdrop of Jordan's desserts.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It is always a vibe working with @akshaykumar sir! And this is how we create it #uchalambakad . Thanks so much sir for inspiring all of us to live healthy and laugh our way through even in the toughest of times. LOVE YOU SIR #akshaykumar #uchalambakad #throwback #reels #bmcm #jordan."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry flooded the comment section.

Katrina Kaif, who shared the screen with Akshay in the original song, commented, "Too much fun that song was."

One of the users wrote, "Nostalgia! 17 saal peeche le gye paaji."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

Akshay will be seen in the third installment of Welcome, titled, 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Coming back to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Akshay and Tiger Shroff have finally wrapped up the shooting. The duo celebrated the film's completion in a special way on Thursday.

Akshay and Tiger along with the other members of the team went for a mud bath.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a hilarious picture of himself and Tiger covered in black mud.

"Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024," he captioned the post,

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. (ANI)

