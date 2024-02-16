Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to unveil the title track of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay on Friday shared a new poster of the upcoming track that he captioned, "Bade ka swag, chote ka style 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned!"

The poster features Akshay and Tiger exuding swag in olive green outfits with the 'Khiladi' actor seen in a moustache look.

The title track of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be out on February 19.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

