Excitement levels are at their peak as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen in the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miya. On February 16, Khiladi Akshay Kumar came up with an exciting announcement for the fans. The actor took to his social media and revealed the release date for the movie's title track. The first song from the film, which is also the title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will be out on February 19. Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films produce the action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, and Ronit Bose Roy in key roles. Twinkle Khanna Reacts to Akshay Kumar’s Valentine’s Day ‘Bromance Over Romance’ Post With Tiger Shroff.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track Out on February 19:

