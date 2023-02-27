Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Is Akshay Kumar facing a tough time? The New Jersey tour featuring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patni has been cancelled.

There are different claims as to why the show got cancelled. While Amit Jaitley, the concert's promoter, put up an Instagram post stating it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets', however, another source close to the tour refuted the claim. According to that source, it has been cancelled due to the non-payment to the promoter.

The source said, "The New Jersey show, which is a part of Entertainers Tour, called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitley of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite, the presence of a large Indian population in the city was excited about the show, it's cancelled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitley."

The promoters, Sai USA Inx, put up a long post on Instagram on why the show was cancelled earlier this week. The post said, "We hold our beloved audience and their expectations from us at the highest level. We strive to deliver nothing but quality shows in the tri-state area. But, there are times when things just don't work out in our favour and we have to make tough choices and make the hardest decisions. It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others. The show was scheduled to be held at the Cure Insurance Arena on March 4, 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpCLTfpMNwO/

It added, "In the spirit of full transparency the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show. It is evident that this show has very little demand and we have realized that the tour was not appropriately promoted for awareness to spread in the South Asian disapora in the United States. With the less than stellar support for marketing from the Tour organizer, we have no other choice. We appreciate the ones who have already bought tickets and want everyone to rest assured that refunds will be immediately processed to your original form of payment by the ticket vendor that you purchased your tickets from. Anyone who has bought tickets directly from us will be contacted separately and refunds will be processed immediately starting today. If you have any questions, please call the numbers on the flyer or send us an email at hello@saiusainc.com."

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' has earned a little over Rupees 10 Crores for its first weekend, which is reportedly the actor's lowest opening in a decade. (ANI)

