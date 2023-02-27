Even though Akshay Kumar's latest release Selfiee has tanked at the box office, the superstar is back to work. Akki has started rehearsing for his The Entertainers overseas show. However, reportedly, there's a little sad news for fans, as the New Jersey show on March 4 has been cancelled due to poor sales. The show was supposed to take place in five cities in the US. Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Has His Lowest Opening Day Grosser in 14 Years, Film Earns Rs 2.55 Crore in India!

The Entertainers Show Cancelled:

To note, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana and more are said to join Akshay Kumar in the show.

Watch Video:

