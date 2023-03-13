Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean and Leslie Jordan were among the names missing from the 2023 Oscars' In Memoriam segment, which recognizes stars and filmmakers who died over the past year. John Travolta choked up as he introduced the annual In Memoriam segment, which featured Lenny Kravitz performing Calling All Angels, with a tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company. Oscars 2023: Rihanna Delivers Emotional Performance of 'Lift Me Up' Song at 95th Academy Awards.

On Twitter and other social media platforms, viewers mentioned the likes of Heche, who starred in such movies as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and on such TV shows as 'Men in Trees and Hung'; South African Triangle of Sadness actress Dean; character actor Sorvino; 'Call Me Kat' and 'Will & Grace' actor Jordan; and Sizemore, who starred as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg's 'Saving Private Ryan' should have been included. All of them are, however, part of the In Memoriam section of the Oscars website.

Actress Lydia Cornell (Too Close for Comfort) was among those who noted their omissions during the ceremony though, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The In Memoriam segment is always one of the most emotional moments of the Oscars ceremony and is popular with viewers. It also causes debate over who gets included during the televised ceremony and who doesn't. Among the big Hollywood names who did get memorialized during the ceremony this year were stars James Caan, Angela Lansbury, Gina Lollobrigida, Newton-John and Raquel Welch, as well as director Wolfgang Petersen.

