Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): 'Tadap' screening turned out to be a family affair after the Shetty family posed for the cameras with their better halves on the red carpet.

From Sunil Shetty posing with wife Mana to his son and 'Tadap' lead actor Ahan posing with his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff, the paparazzi captured it all! But what caught everyone's attention at the screening was Sunil's daughter-actor Athiya Shetty making her first official appearance as a couple with cricketer KL Rahul.

Also Read | Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Donate Rs 25 Lakh Each for Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief.

The lovebirds posed for a group picture with the family on the red carpet.

For the special night, Athiya chose to go with an all-black outfit. She looked alluring in a black blazer and pants combo with a matching corset. On the other hand, Rahul chose to wear a beige colour suit that he teamed up with a black t-shirt, thereby complimenting Athiya for the special appearance.

Also Read | Scott Cooper’s Pale Blue Eye Adds Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

Ahan wore a basic black jacket teamed up with a black tie and a white shirt. His ladylove Tania opted for a pink corset top and paired it up with black denim.

Sunil looked dapper as always in a grey suit paired with a white shirt and white sneakers. His wife, on the other hand, opted for a royal blue dress.

Meanwhile, 'Tadap', which also features Tara Sutaria will hit the theatres on December 3. The film is directed by Milan Luthra, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)