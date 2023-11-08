It's a nostalgic day for Ayushmann Khurrana as his film Bala completed four years today. He took to Instagram and shared a video that features memorable scenes from the film, which also starred Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar."Bala ko sweekar karne ke liye shukriya [?]Celebrating #4YearsOfBala," he captioned the post. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around a young man named Balmukund Shukla or Bala (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline.Ayushmann's post has garnered loads of likes and comments. Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam's Bala Plays Out in Real-Life; Mumbai Woman Finds Out Husband Is Bald After Wedding.

"Favourite film[?]," Ayushmann's wife and director Tahira Kashyap commented. "Best ," actor Huma Qureshi commented. Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. Ayushmann Khurrana Shows Balding In Bala, Here're 9 Actresses Who Sported A Bald Look As Well.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life. The film also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.