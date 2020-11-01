Cliched, but as they say, art imitates life - or in this case, life is imitating art. A Mumbai woman was in for a shock when she discovered the man she has married is bald - a fact that he kept concealed wearing a wig throughout their courtship. Rings a bell? Bala. But before that, learn about the case more. The 27-year-old chartered accountant has filed a case of breach of trust against her husband and in-laws. The woman has filed the complaint at the Naya Nagar Police station and the 29-year-old accused has moved the Thane court for anticipatory bail. Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to Be Screened at Toronto's Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival.

The woman in her complaint has said she married the man last month. She said that if she had known about his baldness, she'd have not married him. She also added that she confronted her in-laws, the brushed it off as a minor issue.

To jog up your memory, that's pretty much like the plot of the hit film, Bala. The 2019 dramedy featured Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a bald man, who hides the fact from his to-be wife played by Yami Gautam. Only after their wedding night does the bride discovers the truth and leaves him in the movie. She also files for a divorce. The movie earned over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

Earlier, in February 2018, a Bihar woman had refused to marry after finding that the to-be groom is bald on the wedding day. The man is a neurologist in a Delhi hospital. Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala Stays Unaffected By New Releases, Earns Rs 115.28 Crore.

As per Psychology Today, globally men spend as much as $3.5 billion to hide or reverse natural hair loss. Although, as per research by Social Psychological and Personality Science, women find bald men 13 percent more dominant and 6 percent more confident than men with a full head of hair.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).