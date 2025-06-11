Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Actor Avika Gor, best known for her acting stint in popular daily soap 'Balika Vadhu', is all set to participate in reality TV show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' with her longtime boyfriend and now "fiance" Milind Chandwani.

Before participating in the show, the couple recently officially sealed their relationship with a roka ceremony.

Also Read | Avika Gor Gets 'Rokafied': 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Announces Engagement With Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani, Shares Pictures From Special Day.

Sharing pictures from the special occasion, Avika on Instagram wrote, " He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy -- background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and 'let's carry a first-aid kit just in case'. I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over -- arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKwdjzsykDR/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | 'Sardar Ji 3': Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Punjabi Film Faces Opposition From BJP on Its Release Over Alleged Inclusion of Pakistani Artists.

As soon as Avika dropped the good news, fans and members of TV and film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes.

"Congratulations!!! (red heart emoji)," actor Shantanu Maheshwari commented.

"Congratulations to the best two," actor Vardhan Puri wrote.

A couple of days ago, actor Hina Khan, who will also be seen in COLORS' reality TV show, tied the knot with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Announcing their sacred union, Hina and Rocky in a joint Instagram post wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)