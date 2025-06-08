Paris [France], June 8 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Boman Irani recently took a nostalgic leap into his childhood dreams by attending the French Open for the very first time, a long-cherished aspiration finally brought to life.

In an emotional note shared via his social media, Irani expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife and sons for the special gift that turned this dream into a reality.

"My childhood dream coming true. Thank you @zenobia.irani, @daneshirani, and @kayozeirani for this amazing birthday gift! Here in Paris for the #FrenchOpen and it's all kinds of amazing -- the energy, the city, the whole experience... just WOW! Feels surreal to see childhood dreams come to life like this..." he wrote.

Boman Irani has never hidden his admiration for sports, especially tennis.

Fans chimed in the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages for Irani.

Actor Anupam Kher also wrote, "Aap aisa kaise kar lete ho janab????"

On the professional front, Boman Irani is soon to be seen portraying the role of Raza Saab, a musical figure, in the upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great', directed by Anupam Kher.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani and marks Shubhangi Dutt's debut in the lead role.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the inspiring journey of 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism, who sets out to fulfil the unaccomplished dream of her late father, an Indian Army officer.

Her goal, to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the national flag, is met with resistance, but her unwavering resolve forms the heart of the narrative.

The film received international attention when it premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and Lower Middle Class Corporation, the movie will be released on July 18. (ANI)

