BTS member Jungkook shared his love for Indian food during his latest live session on Weverse. While interacting with his fans, the South Korean singer spoke about his liking for chicken makhani and naan. He said, “Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry.” BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Surprises ARMYs and Joins Jungkook for 'Seven' Encore Stage During Inkigayo! Watch Full Video.

Watch Jungkook's Weverse Clip:

🐰Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you JUNGKOOK LIVE JK LIVE JUNGKOOKIE pic.twitter.com/SHitd7ba9P — Ikra♡JK⁷ (@JEONJUN20577224) July 30, 2023

Tryna Get That Accurate Description

he said makhani and naan 😭 my boy is desi at heart! boy is showing how naan looks 😭 come here and try authentic one kook !! https://t.co/jdFKgavQQP — ╰ ayu⁷ ╮ (@_DevAkshi__) July 30, 2023

Super Happy Right Now

Im so happy rn😭❤️ — AS (@jensxftcore) July 30, 2023

In Tears

why am i crying 😭😭😭 🥺🥺💜 https://t.co/5Ju9fDlsld — BTS ARMY (@ItsfanMee1) July 30, 2023

BTS ARMY reacted to his response and one of his fans said, “Ohh my jungkookie! It's also my favourite” Another commented, “I am so happy because he knows some Indian food” The other wrote, “omg thank you so much jungkookie we also love it” He also talked about BTS member Kim Taehyung visiting him during the music show. “oh yea today taehyung hyung came before the encore! so we talked and then when the prerecorded thing aired, i still go up for ARMYs so i went up on stage and then it got really loud so i was like ???" ‘Seven’ Music Video ft Latto Out Now! BTS’ Jungkook Brings Back His Rapping Skills As He Pursues Han So Hee’s Love in This Passionate Song.

"and saw taehyung hyung came up!,” he said. Later he wrapped up the conversation by saying, “have to do it with kim mingyu... and i'll talk to the company about it. yes i will leave now! mingyu-yah, let's film it! i'm gonna leave now sorry~ i'm a little tired today. so i really have to sleep. i'm gonna go first. i'm tired~~~~~~~~~~~~~ bye!”