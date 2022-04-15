Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them. But the wishes that caught everyone's attention were that of actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Both the divas, who had dated Ranbir in the past, took to Instagram to wish the newlyweds a happy married life.

Also Read | Outer Range Series Review: Josh Brolin's Mystery Drama on Amazon Prime Video is a Dull Affair (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing a beautiful picture of Ranbir and Alia from their wedding day, Katrina wrote, "Congratulations to you both - all the love and happiness."

She added a string of red heart emojis to her post.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Raise a Toast After Tying the Knot.

Deepika chose to wish the couple by commenting on Alia's wedding post.

"Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," she commented.

Fans truly loved how the two stars wished Ranbir and Alia.

"This is what real maturity looks like," a social media user commented.

"So sweet of Deepika and Katrina," another one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)