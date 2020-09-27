Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's now-ex Max Ehrich has revealed that he learned he's a single man from a 'tabloid.'

Page Six exclusively reported this week that Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich's relationship was on the rocks, only for a source close to Lovato to confirm their split just hours later.

"Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote in the first of three posts about the split on his Instagram Story.

"While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people," Ehrich added in the second post.

The 29-year-old actor didn't specify which tabloid revealed the disheartening news.

He ended the Instagram story with simply, "God bless."

Leading up to the split, a source told Page Six that the pair was struggling to make their relationship work.

"It's not over yet," the insider to outlet shared hours before the breakup, "but it's on its way there."

Fans began speculating that the two called it quits after Lovato's bodyguard and sister both unfollowed the soap star on Instagram. (ANI)

