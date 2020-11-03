Dharamshala, Nov 3 (PTI) The ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) has been extended for four more days till November 8, the organisers of the ongoing movie gala announced on Tuesday.

The festival, presented by Dharamshala-based filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam to promote contemporary cinema, art and independent media practices in the Himalayan region, was earlier slated to take place virtually from October 29 to November 4 this year.

The DIFF has extended the festival until the end of the week and audiences will now be able to watch most films until Sunday (November 8).

Sarin said the team took a chance by going online this year and the response by the independent film community and film lovers has been positive.

"The response has been fantastic and we are encouraged by the new audiences we have managed to reach out to, not only in India but South Asia and around the world.

"However, we do hope to see all of them in Dharamshala next year as we will be celebrating our 10th edition in 2021!" the festival director said in a statement.

With the widest slate of programming yet with over 100 films from 40 countries, the DIFF has managed to reach audiences across boundaries not only in the South Asian region but also countries as far as Czech Republic, Russia, Netherlands and Australia among others.

The line-up of titles includes documentaries such as "76 Days", "Pearl of the Desert", "A Rifle and a Bag", "The Kingmaker", "Softie", "Welcome to Chechnya", and feature narratives "Corpus Christie", "Identifying Features", "Air Conditioner" and "Shell and Joint".

As part of its initiative to provide a platform for new filmmakers, the festival initiated an Audience Award for the Best First Film to encourage and promote Indian short films.

Viewers have been sent forms and can vote for their favourite Indian Short until noon on 4 Nov. The winning filmmaker will receive and excusive one-on-one session with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga.

DIFF 2020 also announced the Binge Pass which includes a selection of 16 films that will suit audiences who do cannot make enough time to view the entire line-up of over 100 films.

The entire list of titles and information regarding passes are available on online.diff.co.in. PTI

