Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra is an avid social media user. From sharing details about his work projects to giving netizens a sneak peek into his personal life, the 'Sholay' star never leaves a moment to stay connected with his fans on a virtual platform.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared his look from his upcoming project 'Taj: Royal Blood'.

Also Read | Lost Movie Review: Yami Gautam's Film Builds Up Enough Intrigue Only To Be Undone by an Underwhelming Climax (LatestLY Exclusive).

He informed his followers that he will be essaying the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti in the project.

"Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ....a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role.........need your good wishes," Dharmendra captioned the post.

Also Read | Camila Cabello and Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating.

https://twitter.com/aapkadharam/status/1625771986810200065

While many heaped praises on his look, there was one user who trolled him.

The user wrote, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?"

Dharmendra took notice of the tweet and responded in a dignified way.

"Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling.........Resting means .....end of your loving dreams.... end of your beautiful journey," Dharmendra replied.

His reply is winning over hearts on the internet.

"Sir this humility is what is needed the most nowadays. The world needs more and more humbleness. Keep spreading love sir. You are a role model to billions," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful response sir. Love you," another one wrote.

Apart from 'Taj: Royal Blood', Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)