Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

Taking to Instagram, Farah wrote, "Congratulations @arbaazkhanofficial its an enlightening watch."

The film also features late actor Satish Kaushik. The makers recently held a special screening of 'Patna Shuklla' for the film fraternity in Mumbai where Arbaaz's brother Salman also marked his presence.

While speaking to the media, Salman expressed deep admiration and fondness for the late actor, who played a significant role in the film.

"Satish ji was very close to us... The most amazing thing is that he completed each of his project he took on, before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Salman told reporters on the red carpet.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti. (ANI)

