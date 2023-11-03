Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Finally, the wait is over for SRK fans as the first picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his 58th birthday party is here.

Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Who's who of Bollywood and sports fraternity marked their presence at the party.

It was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Taking to Instagram, actor Mona Singh shared candid moments with King Khan from his birthday bash in Mumbai last night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLxOxoI158/?img_index=1

In the pictures, SRK looked handsome in an embellished black outfit.

He can be seen posing for a selfie with Mona and also planted a kiss on her head.

Sharing the pictures, Mona wrote, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas [?][?] happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan."

As soon as the first picture of Shah Rukh was revealed, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "This is so wholesome moment [?]"

"My two favorites in frame[?][?]," another user commented.

Ahead of his birthday celebrations with members of the film industry, SRK on Thursday interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai. At the event, he remembered his fan Mohammad Ashraf, the founder of one of his biggest fan clubs, as he passed away recently.

"Mohammad Ashraf, who unfortunately was suffering from an illness for the past two years, passed away recently. He is no more. I have a small prayer for him. I would like everyone to pray for him in their hearts, then we'll get on with the show. I know wherever Mohammad is, he will be very happy. He started to bring us together in a small way but it became so much bigger. Big thank you to Mohammad wherever you are. God bless you. Rest in peace, Mohammad," he said.

On his birthday, he also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.

He unveiled the teaser of 'Dunki' on his birthday.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the 'Chak De! India' actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.The movie marks the first collaboration of the 'Swades' actor with the '3 Idiots' director. (ANI)

