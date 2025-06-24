New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, Masa Takumi, BRIT Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi collaborate for the album 'GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion', a musical tribute to the life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The musical album assembles the voices and talents of over 200 artists worldwide to highlight Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, peace, tolerance and environmental consciousness through music.

Also Read | 'Next Exam on 4th July': Harshvardhan Rane Balances Psychology Exam and Film Shoot As He Preps for Three-Month Shoot Starting on This Date (See Post).

According to the press note shared by the album 'GANDHI' makers, the album is expected to serve as a poignant reminder that Gandhi's message remains as urgent and necessary today as ever.

"Mahatma Gandhi inspired generations of changemakers, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela. This album is our humble offering to keep that flame alive. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, just as Gandhi's message did," said Ricky Kej as quoted in a press note.

Also Read | 'This Is Iconic': Tom Cruise Surprises Brad Pitt at 'F1' Premiere in London; Fans Can't Get Enough of Their Heartwarming Reunion (Watch Video).

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, whose life's work has focused on children's rights and peace, lends his voice and vision to the project. His collaboration underscores the album's deeper mission to awaken global consciousness through art.

"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30th 1948. But the assassin did not know that some people never die. Gandhi is indeed one of them. His life lessons are universal and timeless. Gandhi will continue to guide us beyond geography, and through the ages," said Kailash Satyarthi as quoted in a press note.

Music album 'GANDHI' marks a unique collaboration between a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and a GRAMMY Award Winner.

In the album's trailer description, the Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej revealed the story behind his collaboration with the Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The musician and Nobel Prize Laureate's collaboration started in 2024 when the duo attended a four-city concert tour across India.

"In 2024, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej embarked on a meaningful collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on a four-city concert tour across India. The tour raised funds for Satyarthi's "Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion," a global initiative that champions compassion as a driving force for justice, equality, peace, and sustainability, as written in the trailer's description.

It further read, "This shared respect sparked the idea for the album "Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion," a new-age musical tribute that would blend melodies beloved by Gandhi with original compositions inspired by his timeless ideals. To bring this vision to life, Ricky collaborated with over 200 musicians from more than 40 countries, including dear friends Tina Guo, a Chinese-American virtuoso cellist, and Masa Takumi, a Grammy Award-winning shamisen player from Japan. The result is a truly global musical homage to one of humanity's greatest leaders."

Take a look at the trailer of the music album here,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWZDg10YDxM

The 'GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion' will release on July 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)