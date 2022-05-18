Even though Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have kept mum about their relationship in public, social media tells a different story. As today (May 18), Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan shared a photo from an intimate 'family' dinner which featured Saba Azad. In the click, she can be seen posing happily with the Roshans. Well, seems like daddy dearest has also given an approval ha? Saba Azad Calls Rumoured Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan ‘My Love’ In French As He Cheers Her For Her Upcoming Movie Minimum.

Check It Out:

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

