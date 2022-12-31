Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Sanjana Sanghi to have a working New Year's Eve.

She is busy shooting for the untitled project with Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata.

Speaking about her working new year, Sanjana shared, "I'm shooting in Kolkata for a month for my next with Pankaj Tripathi. Christmas was spent here as well, and I have a 5:00am call time on January 1st! Working through the holidays isn't tough when you're surrounded by an incredible team and feel so passionately about the story you're trying to tell. And I couldn't have asked for a better finish to a fantastic year."

Sanjana made her acting debut as a child artist in the film, Rockstar in 2011. She has done films like Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns as a supporting actor. She is well known for her role in the film, Dil Bechara opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the upcoming months, she will be seen in 'Dhak Dhak', which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dia Mirza in the lead. (ANI)

