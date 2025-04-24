Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The makers of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' have finalised their lead actors for the film, reported Variety.

The 'We Were Liars' star Joseph Zada will star as Haymitch Abernathy, while the actress Whitney Peak will play his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird in the film.

Under the banner of Lionsgate, the film is based on the novel of the same name by 'Hunger Games' author Suzanne Collins.

As per the novel, the events in the movie take place 40 years after the events of the prequel 'The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes' and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's time in the arena, as reported by Variety.

According to the outlet, the new film in the Hunger Games franchise will be released on November 20, 2026.

As for the lead actor, Zada will next be seen in the Prime Video series 'We Were Liars,' which premieres this June.

He also just completed production for Netflix's 'East of Eden,' in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Martha Plimpton, Tracy Letts and Chris Abbott, reported Variety.

Zada currently stars in the lead role of Charlie in the upcoming Stan Australia Original Series 'Invisible Boys,' based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard.

As for Peak, she will next be seen as the lead in Sony Pictures' upcoming shark thriller 'Shiver' opposite Phoebe Dynevor, reported Variety.

She is best known for her starring role on Max's reboot of "Gossip Girl," playing Zoya Lott. (ANI)

