Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Friday unveiled the intriguing teaser of her upcoming action film titled 'Satyabhama'.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal treated fans with a teaser and captioned it, "#SatyabhamaTeaser out nowQueen @kajalaggarwalofficial is now the 'Queen of Masses' with #Satyabhama ."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzdDw_dS_oo/?hl=en

The film features Kajal in a cop avatar.

The video begins with Kajal looking at the victim who died in her police van. Then, it's followed by an inquiry scene, where Satyabhama (played by Kajal) gets suspended. Despite being barred from doing her job, Satyabhama tries to find the murderer. In the next frame, she is shown going all incognito avatars to find the person and

In the next scene, Kajal is seen with face covered as she gets in a fight with what appear to be gowns.

Helmed by Akhil Degala, the film appears to be woman-centric as the actor plays the lead role of a fearless cop.

Soon after she dropped the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Kajal was recently seen in Tamil horror film 'Karungaapiyam'.

Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. (ANI)

