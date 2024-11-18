Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally announced the release date of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the film received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2 – The Rule' Trailer Launch: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Impress Fans With Hindi Skills (Watch Videos).

'Emergency,' which features Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will hit theatres on January 17, next year.

Kangana took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news with her fans.

Also Read | 'Nayanthara-Beyond the Fairytale' Review: Documentary on Lady Superstar's Personal and Professional Journey Garners Lukewarm Response From Critics.

The actress dropped a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "17th January 2025 - The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. #Emergency - Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!"

https://x.com/KanganaTeam/status/1858388325230686708

Earlier in October, Kangana had informed her fans on X (formerly Twitter) that the film had received the censor certificate.

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," her post read.

https://x.com/KanganaTeam/status/1846870807978311757

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)