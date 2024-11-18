Nayanthara's much-anticipated documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, has finally premiered on Netflix. The series offers an intimate look into the life of the renowned actress, from her early days in the industry to her tumultuous journey to stardom. It culminates in her fairytale wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The documentary is released amid her legal dispute with Dhanush. However, initial reviews suggest a mixed reception, with critics largely criticising the documentary for being overly exaggerated. Check it out. ‘Nayanthara–Beyond the Fairy Tale’ Trailer: From ‘Jawan’ Glimpse to Her Wedding With Vignesh Shivan, Lady Superstar’s Journey Unveiled in Netflix Documentary (Watch Video).

News18: "Did this need a documentary? Not really. A wedding video or a podcast would suffice. By the end of it, the documentary ends up trivialising the journey and the upheavals in Nayanthara’s life. This is a life and a career that needs celebration. Nayanthara broke the glass ceiling and completely changed the narrative for women in mainstream cinema. She fought the bitterest public perceptions and emerged victorious. She perhaps also went through an unhappy marriage that broke her, leading her to sacrifice the one thing she loves the most – movies."

OTT Play: "It is interesting to watch Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar, act very much like one of us, in the real-life footage we see of her around her tribe of people. She is fun, casual, candid, and free-going. Had the film shown much of who she is in the real life, rather than make a carefully strung pieces from her life, the documentary would have been one step closer to knowing the human she is. " Nayanthara and Dhanush Feud: ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ Producer Warns Actress of Legal Repercussions Over Netflix Documentary, Issues Statement.

Watch 'Nayanthara – Beyond the Fairytale' Trailer:

M9News: "The exaggerated tone stems from the narrative positioning her as someone who achieved so much, but the documentary fails to justify this claim convincingly. The wedding visuals are undeniably grand, with stunning shots and appearances by celebrities like Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, making the final moments visually appealing. Overall, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is an over-exaggerated and emotionless documentary on actress Nayanthara."

Bollyspice: "Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale is not an unattractive fairytale. The actress’ fans are bound to come away largely pleased watching their favourite (EVERYONE’s favourite!) talking into the camera about her life, family…Of course all duly sanitised. Nayanthara seems happy with 90 minutes of uninterrupted self-promotion."

So, after reading the above reviews, are you going to watch Nayanthara – Beyond the Fairytale on Netflix soon?

