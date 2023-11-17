Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): American actor Kara Killmer is all set to leave season 12 of the TV series 'Chicago Fire', according to People.

The actress, 35, who plays the role of paramedic Sylvie Brett, joined the high-stakes NBC drama series in 2014 during season 3 and has appeared in more than 190 episodes.

Though the specifics and timing of her exit are yet to be revealed.

According to People, shortly after the news went public, Killmer seemingly confirmed her departure in a carousel of images highlighting her time on the show shared to Instagram. "These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago," she wrote in the caption. "Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD--some of the best firefighters in the country!". The post featured photos of Killmer being lifted in a crane, her time on set, her favourite moments on camera and her Chicago abode.

She continued, "The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!"

Though Killmer may be leaving, Taylor Kinney will return in season 12 following a hiatus from the hit NBC procedural that he took earlier in the year, reported People.

