Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan has dropped an adorable birthday wish for his 'bundle of joy' Katori.

On Tuesday, the 'Shehzada' actor took to Instagram and shared a cute video with his pet where he can be seen playing with Katori.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday my bundle of joy. Thank you for coming into my life and making it more playful, joyful and happening. Can't imagine my life without you @katoriaaryan."

As soon as he shared the post, fans chimed the comment section with heartfelt comments.

A user wrote, "Happiest Birthday Katori.. wishing you good health and lots of love and happiness,"

Another fan commented, "Awwwww."

Kartik Aaryan's love for his pet dog Katori is well-known. He often shares "paw-some" moments with his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has come a long way in his profession after making his debut in the 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' Kartik's versatility was in evidence in films such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pati Patni Aur Who', 'Shehzaada', 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Freddy'.

He is currently occupied with his upcoming projects. Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

