Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): The American singer-songwriter is making headlines with her 'Eras Tour' as the show is definitely 'An Amazing Show' in the words of Australian-American singer Keith Urban.

According to People Magazine, Keith has turned into a 'Swiftie' after he attended a Taylor Swift concert last week with his wife Nicole Kidman.

"We had the best time. It's an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best," Urban said as he shared his experience of attending the concert.

As per a report by People, Keith documented his experience in a clip he shared on video making platform Tik Tok. In the video, he can be seen enjoying the concert seen rocking out to 1989's 'Style' and the beginning of 'Blank Space.'

Keith went for Taylor's hometown show in Philadelphia.

Swift described her feelings about performing in her hometown with a beautiful caption on the post she read on her Instagram handle which read, "Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus, I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother's Day. I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!!

The Eras tour began March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and will wrap up in the U.S. with the last night of five-night concerts at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9. (ANI)

