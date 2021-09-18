Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor Matthew Fox is returning to TV as the head cast for Peacock's thriller 'Last Night'; more than a decade after starring in his hit show 'Lost'.

The former 'Lost' star and 'Liar' actor Joanne Froggatt are all set to head the cast for 'Last Light,' a limited series based on a novel by Alex Scarrow, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Shares a Cryptic Message Talking About 'New Endings' Amid Husband Raj Kundra's Porn Films Case.

The Peacock thriller series will center on petrochemical engineer Andy Nielson, his wife, Elena (Froggatt), and their two children. While on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, Andy realizes the world's oil supply has been compromised, which threatens to throw society into chaos.

As the situation deteriorates, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

Also Read | Fall Fashion 2021: Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner and Other Hollywood Beauties Proving Why Sweater Weather is a Good Weather (View Pics).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five-episode thriller is set to film in Prague.

MGM International TV Productions is producing the series in association with Nordic Entertainment Group's Viaplay. Fox is also an executive producer of the series.

Patrick Massett and John Zinman- 'The Blacklist', 'Friday Night Lights' fame are adapting Scarrow's book and will serve as showrunners; Dennie Gordon- 'Joe Dirt' fame will direct and executive produce; William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, and Peter Settman are also serving as executive producers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)