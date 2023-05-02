New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Why should humans have all the fun at Met Gala? Cockroaches can also have a starry moment and interestingly Met Gala 2023 turned out to be lucky for them.

A cockroach hit the Met Gala red carpet on Tuesday. Variety posted a video of the cockroach running up the steps as paps took close-up shots on their cameras.

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1653211245137518592

The insect darted from side to side across the carpet, expertly navigating its way up the steps.

The cockroach's video went viral in no time. Netizens literally had a field day after seeing the cockroach making its debut on Met Gala red carpet.

"Best dressed award goes to Mr cockroach," a social media user quipped.

"Hahahah this is too funny," a netizen commented.

https://twitter.com/friess_send/status/1653232526805151744

https://twitter.com/sweet_novacanee/status/1653229521452269570

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the late fashion designer's life and work. Throughout his career, Lagerfeld designed for fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Chloe, in addition to his own brand. This year's gala co-chairs are Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The invitation-only fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted about 400 guests.

Two stars - Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams - used the night as an opportunity to announce their pregnancies.

The gala saw Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Pedro Pascal, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Bad Bunny and Florence Pugh unleashing their fashionable avatars.

Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt too attended Met Gala 2023. The gala marks Alia's first appearance at Hollywood's biggest fashion night.

Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. On the other hand, Priyanka wore a black Valentino gown. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas. (ANI)

