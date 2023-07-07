Los Angeles, Jul 7 (PTI) In a behind-the-scenes video, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has shared the extensive planning that went into pulling off a daring train stunt for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One".

The train sequence, which shows the actor as Ethan Hunt engaging in hand-to-hand combat with the film's main villain, played by Esai Morales, is one of the many breathtaking stunt scenes that Cruise and his team have executed in the seventh chapter of the globetrotting spy franchise.

Cruise, who also filmed a sequence where he jumped off a cliff on a bike and showed off his speed flying skills in another scene, shared the new video on his social media handles.

"This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life," the 61-year-old actor tweeted.

In the clip, the film's director Christopher McQuarrie said the team always wanted to do an action sequence atop a moving train.

"We wanted to build upon the previous films and apply all of that knowledge to something practical and real. And bring this train sequence to another level," said the filmmaker, who also directed the franchise's earlier entries -- "Rogue Nation" (2015) and "Fallout" (2019).

The train sequence was shot in Norway.

McQuarrie revealed that the team built a customised train from scratch with each train car designed to function on a working railroad track.

"There was not a surplus of trains available to be wrapped, we had to build the trains. If we wanted to destroy, to shoot it practically was extremely challenging...

"No one else in the world is doing this level of practical filmmaking. And it may never be done again," he said.

Morales said the stunt sequence was a "trial by fire". "That's how Tom likes to do things," he added.

Franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell was involved in the sequence and she praised Cruise for his penchant for pulling-off unimaginable stunt scenes.

"Tom is a great person to have beside you. Not only is he fearless, he is always looking to see how it's going to land for the audience," she added.

The actor, best known for her role of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), called "Mission: Impossible" the "most extraordinary adventure franchise you've ever seen".

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will also feature Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in theatres in India on July 12.

