Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Indian singer, Rahul Sipligunj is currently riding high on success, as his song 'Naatu Naatu' created history and won a Golden Globe award on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Sipligunj said, "I am so happy, this is something very big in my life. Thanks to Keeravani sir for making all this happen and he is the one who created this and all credit goes to him, my special thanks to Chandrabose sir who wrote the lyrics, Prem Rakshith sir who choreographed it and Ram Charan sir and Jr NTR sir and my co-singer Kaala Bhairava. I am feeling very good. There will be no greater appreciation than this in the world. I am feeling so happy that I am a part of 'Naatu Naatu'."

Also Read | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Part of the Trailer AbRam Liked Most in #AskSRK Session, Check Out His Son's Cute Reaction.

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Soon after their historic win, wished poured in for team 'RRR'.

Also Read | From Fauji, Main Hoon Na to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional Seeing His 'Salute' Scenes Throughout the Years (View Tweet).

PM Modi also took to his Twitter account and congratulated the team for their grand win.

Reacting to the PM's tweet, Sipligunj said, "I never expected PM Modi will ever tweet my name, thanks to Modi sir for the appreciation. What can be a bigger appreciation than that."

Talking about his reaction when the film got its nomination for the Golden Globe award, he told ANI, "I was very confident for sure, many singers told me that even being nominated itself is a very big thing, I know it's a big thing but it's not the final stage, we need that award. Big thanks to SS Rajamouli for taking a Telugu song to that range for the first time and for presenting 'RRR' on a very big large scale. The 'Naatu Naatu' step was a hit in other countries as well. So thanks to all 'RRR' team who made this happen."

Sharing his thoughts on 'RRR' recently making it to the Oscars reminder list he said, "I was confident for the Golden Globe, but it was shortlisted for the Oscars as well, I wish it will go to the nominations and I wish it will bring the Oscar."

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)