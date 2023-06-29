The new version of "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" from Sunny Dol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 will usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the reprised version of the global hit. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh in the Anticipated Sequel (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

The new version is a part of Gadar 2, which will hit the theatres on 'August 11'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song "Ghar Aaja Pardesi".The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film. Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Ditches Hand-Pump and Picks Bullock-Cart Wheel to Bash Baddies, 'Udja Kale Kawa' Returns With Sad Twist (Watch Video).

Gadar 2 will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.