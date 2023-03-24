Noted Bengali director Pradeep Sarkar passed away on Friday. He had directed films like, Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Mardaani. He was 67. The cause of his death is still awaited. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Pradeep's death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of the Filmmaker.

Sharing Hansal's tweet, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!" Pradeep made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Parineeta. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played pivotal characters in the film. His last directorial on the big screen was Helicopter Eela starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles. Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 67, Veteran Filmmaker Had Directed Parineeta, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela Among Others.

Check It Out:

Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!🙏 https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Lyricist Swanad Kirkire paid his tribute saying, "Filmmaker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna. Thank you for loving me and my words."

Director Kunal Kohli wrote, "Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about the cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema..."

Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here’s a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema https://t.co/cTptVpelnY pic.twitter.com/LmNt1JclTn — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 24, 2023

Pradeep has also directed Laga Chunari Mein Daag starring Rani Mukherjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Lafangey Parindey featuring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh. He has directed web series namely, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Forbidden Love, and Arranged Marriage. The mortal remains of the director will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 PM on Friday.