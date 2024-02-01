Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday shared a video from her first live concert and revealed that she sang her "nana's favourite" song 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti treated fans with a new glimpse of her live show.

In the video, she can be seen performing the song on the stage.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My nana's favourite song. #FirstLiveConcert #AajJaaneKiZidNaKaro."

On Wednesday, Parineeti received a special appreciation message from her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared pictures of Parineeti from her first live show along with a sweet note.

The note read, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul--you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

Recently, Parineeti shared how she is blessed to start new chapter in life with music.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic ) So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I'm joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we've got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you're as excited for this as I am!"

She has already sung a few songs from her films.

Previously, she showcased her singing talent in songs like 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and the female version of the track 'Teri Mitti' from the period film 'Kesari.' Parineeti often shares her singing videos on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. (ANI)

