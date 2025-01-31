Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on Friday announced the launch of their production banner KAMPA Films.

Rao, known for his acclaimed performances in films like "Stree 2", "Srikanth", "Badhaai Do", "Trapped", "Shahid", said he is thrilled to debut as a producer with his actor-wife.

"For Patralekhaa and I, Kampa is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and Kampa gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together," the actor said in a statement.

Patralekhaa, who debuted opposite Rao in Hansal Mehta's "CityLights" and has featured in shows such as "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" and "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", said she is looking forward to narrate stories onscreen.

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling. With Kampa, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world," Patralekhaa said.

The name KAMPA holds personal significance, combining the initials of their mothers' names. The production house has already begun work on a slate of projects.

