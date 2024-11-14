New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Video on Thursday said its upcoming Hindi film "Agni", an Excel Entertainment production, will start streaming on the platform from December 6.

"Agni" is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and features "Madgaon Express" co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead.

Billed as India's first film on firefighters, the Hindi movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

"Agni" is a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honour, and sacrifices of firefighters, a press release stated.

"In the film, a city is engulfed by a mysterious surge in fires, Vitthal (Gandhi) and his brother-in-law, Samit (Divyenndu), a hotshot policeman, begrudgingly join forces to unravel the escalating crisis.

"Amidst the flames, the film beautifully explores Vithal's emotional journey in his fight for respect—from the world around him and within his own family—ultimately showcasing the unyielding spirit of those who risk everything to protect others," according to the official synopsis.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, said "Agni" is a unique portrayal of first responders, where human drama unfolds amid life and death situations, all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative.

"This is a story about firefighters who not only face external fires but also fight heart wrenching personal battles. 'Agni' is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering impactful and relatable stories that foster a much deeper connection with audiences at large. We are also excited about our long-term collaboration with Excel Entertainment, as we continue to drive our mission of bringing compelling content to viewers worldwide," Menghani said in a statement.

The film goes much beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line, said Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment.

"This groundbreaking project has been masterfully helmed by the genius Rahul Dholakia and our prime stars Pratik and Divyenndu, who will surely leave the audiences worldwide intrigued. There couldn't have been a better partner than our long-time collaborator Prime Video to bring this film on a global stage," the producers said in a joint statement.

