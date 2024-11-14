It’s not Valentine’s month, but Mark Zuckerberg is certainly giving off romantic vibes. The Facebook founder is truly a man of many talents, and he recently used them to impress his wife, Priscilla Chan, on their dating anniversary. To commemorate the special occasion, Zuckerberg joined hands with singer-songwriter T-Pain to create a fresh version of the track "Get Low." Why the specific track? Well, Zuckerberg shared that the track was playing when he first met his lady love, Priscilla. Mark Zuckerberg Teams Up With T-Pain to Release His Version of 'Get Low' Track For Dating Anniversary Celebration With Wife Priscilla Chan (See Pics).

Mark Zuckerberg Wishes Wife Priscilla Chan With His Version of ‘Get Low’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mark Zuckerberg shared pictures from his collab with T-Pain from the studio as they recorded the track. Wishing his dear wifey, the Facebook boss wrote, "Get Low" was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year, we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year, I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P"

Mark Zuckerberg Drops His Version of ‘Get Low’

Priscilla Chan’s Reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s Version of ‘Get Low’

Zuckerberg took to his Instagram stories to share Priscilla's reaction the the track. She bursts out in laughter as she hears the autotune-assisted voice of her hubby and says, "So romantic". She then says, "21 years later, it can't get quite as low but brings back a lot of fond memories."

Priscilla Chan Reacts to the New ‘Get Low’ Track

Internet Reacts to the Mark Zuckerberg’s Singing

‘We Got Zuck on a Track Before GTA 6’

‘Couple Goals’!

Mark Zuckerberg Has Won the Internet With His Romantic Side

If a man worth USD 200 Billion can plan such a romantic surprise for his partner, gentlemen, it might be time to up your game!

