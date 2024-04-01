Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday shared a special post for her brother Aman Preet Singh on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a series of videos and pictures from their childhood and current memories they have spent together.

Also Read | April Fools' Day 2024: Tiger Shroff’s Hilarious Prank on Akshay Kumar Will Leave You Laughing! (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5NQbhOKKiL/?

Sharing the video, she wrote, "From being the cutest sibling once upon a time to the most irritating one at times (many times ) happpppy happppy birthday brother !! May you have the most amazing amazing year and may you get a lot of gifts for ur sister. love you to the moon and back !!! But still no gilli pappi. @aman01offl."

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Embraces the Morning Sun With Her Furry Friend, Asks 'What Are You Doing Saasha?' (View Pic).

Recently, Rakul shared a glimpse of her peaceful morning with her husband Jackky Bhagnani, complete with cozy coffee.

The actress on Sunday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely picture showing their coffee mugs together, with a caption that read, "Morning coffee with the best" and a heart emoji.

The post was timestamped at 7:18 am and adorned with a cute heart sticker. Jackky showed his love by reposting Rakul's story on his own Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)