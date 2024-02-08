The release date for Rasika Dugal-starrer Fairy Folk has been locked. The film will hit the theatres on March 1. Helmed by Karan Gour, Fairy Folk delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. Sharing her experience working in the film, Rasika, in a statement, said, "Working on an improvised film is an actor's delight. This style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in unprecedented situations....the beautiful oddities that sometimes get lost in the need to write a 'logical' script. It was so much fun to play off skilled improvisers. This is the kind of film which is a must-have in the life of an actor." Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal Shares Glimpse From Dubbing Session Of The Highly Anticipated Thriller Series (View Pic).

In the film, Rasika shares screen space with her husband and actor Mukul Chadda. Mukul also shared his experience working in Fairy Folk. "The movie is hugely different from any other I've worked on, first, in terms of its narrative which brilliantly uses magical realism to tell a very grounded story of relationships and desire that is both funny and tragic. And second, Karan's improvised way of filmmaking made it both challenging and fun to work on this. I wish more films were made like this," he shared. Rasika Dugal Begins Shoot for Her Upcoming Web Series in Udaipur (View Pics).

Rasika Dugal's film Fairy Folk to be out in March

Rasika Dugal's film 'Fairy Folk' to be out in March https://t.co/9zcdgh7uGB — Devdiscourse (@Dev_Discourse) February 8, 2024

Fairy Folk was earlier screened at the Sydney Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, MAMI (Mumbai), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The background score of the movie is composed by Karan Gour, who has notable ventures such as Titli, Haraamkhor, Dear Dad, and Agra to his credit as a composer.